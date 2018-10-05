Adobe updates Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements
Adobe has announced new, 2019-branded versions of its Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements image and video editing applications.
Ted’s World of Imaging opens in Sydney next Monday
Ted’s Cameras will open a new game-changing concept store, Ted’s World of Imaging, in the heart of Sydney on Monday 1 October.
Zeiss launches ZX1 full-frame mirrorless camera
Following almost a month of hints, Zeiss has finally revealed its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the 37.4-megapixel ZX1.
Fujifilm X-T3
Fujifilm’s new flagship X-Series camera provides higher resolution, faster and more accurate autofocusing and sophisticated video recording capabilities.
Fujinon XF 18mm f/2 R lens
A fast, pancake-style, moderately wide angle lens that is compact and light in weight and well suited to street photography.
BenQ SW271 PhotoVue Photographer Monitor
A monitor for photographers and videographers that boasts 4K resolution, 99% Adobe RGB coverage, HDR capability, multiple inputs and outputs and support for hardware calibration.
Soft proofing
How to make the image on a monitor screen simulate how an image will appear when printed.
Make your pictures tell the story of your trip
The best way to record trip memories you’ll be proud to share is by using pictures to create a coherent story. This article will help you develop a clear idea of the highlights of your trip and which of them are best to share, be it an online gallery, a slideshow or a photo book.
Colour adjustments with the Curves control
How to use Curves adjustments to control image colour, brightness and contrast.
Photo Challenge Winner: Fill the Frame
Many would say that the most common picture-taking mistake of all is failing to get close enough to the subject.
Back Street Dystopia
By William Ellis.
Taken at the start of 2016 when I was just starting photography for school, I was looking for something that showed the other side of the streets we walk on in Canberra.
Hat Head Dawn
By Mark Daffey.
Dawn view towards Korogoro Point from Smoky Cape in NSW’s Hat Head National Park.
