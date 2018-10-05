NEWS

Adobe updates Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements

Adobe has announced new, 2019-branded versions of its Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements image and video editing applications.

Read more

Ted’s World of Imaging opens in Sydney next Monday

Ted’s Cameras will open a new game-changing concept store, Ted’s World of Imaging, in the heart of Sydney on Monday 1 October.

Read more

Zeiss launches ZX1 full-frame mirrorless camera

Following almost a month of hints, Zeiss has finally revealed its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the 37.4-megapixel ZX1.

Read more


REVIEWS

Fujifilm X-T3

Fujifilm’s new flagship X-Series camera provides higher resolution, faster and more accurate autofocusing and sophisticated video recording capabilities.

Read more

Fujinon XF 18mm f/2 R lens

A fast, pancake-style, moderately wide angle lens that is compact and light in weight and well suited to street photography.

Read more

BenQ SW271 PhotoVue Photographer Monitor

A monitor for photographers and videographers that boasts 4K resolution, 99% Adobe RGB coverage, HDR capability, multiple inputs and outputs and support for hardware calibration.

Read more

TIPS

Soft proofing

How to make the image on a monitor screen simulate how an image will appear when printed.

Read more

Make your pictures tell the story of your trip

The best way to record trip memories you’ll be proud to share is by using pictures to create a coherent story. This article will help you develop a clear idea of the highlights of your trip and which of them are best to share, be it an online gallery, a slideshow or a photo book.

Read more

Colour adjustments with the Curves control

How to use Curves adjustments to control image colour, brightness and contrast.

Read more

COMPETITIONS

Photo Challenge Winner: Fill the Frame

Many would say that the most common picture-taking mistake of all is failing to get close enough to the subject.

Read more

Back Street Dystopia

By William Ellis.
Taken at the start of 2016 when I was just starting photography for school, I was looking for something that showed the other side of the streets we walk on in Canberra.

Read more

Hat Head Dawn

By Mark Daffey.
Dawn view towards Korogoro Point from Smoky Cape in NSW’s Hat Head National Park.

Read more

Photo Review recommended cameras and lenses…
See more


Keep up with the latest photography news, reviews, tips, gallery photos, and new ways to inspire your photography…

Subscribe

Australia’s top photography experts give inspiring ways to improve your photos…
See more

Pocket Guides

Expert, concise, easy to follow advice on how to improve your photography…
See all guides

Featured

Tripping the light fantastic
How Denis Smith creates his eye-catching light paintings… [Olympus]
Read article